Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000.

IEUR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 907,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

