Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $730,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

TECH stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 897,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

