Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.29. 1,996,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

