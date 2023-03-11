Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after acquiring an additional 111,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.80. 272,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.73 and a 200-day moving average of $333.38. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

