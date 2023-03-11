Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,684 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.35. 504,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

