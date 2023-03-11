Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,910 shares during the quarter. Red Violet comprises about 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Red Violet worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDVT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $274.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Red Violet, Inc engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

