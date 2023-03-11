Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.94) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.18) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,783.57 ($69.55).

Ashtead Group Stock Down 3.6 %

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,532 ($66.52) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,012 ($72.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,372.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,839.03.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,412.59%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

