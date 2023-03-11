ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after buying an additional 244,604 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $601.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $640.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.