ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $677.33

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 677.33 ($8.14) and traded as high as GBX 930.50 ($11.19). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 909 ($10.93), with a volume of 468,899 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.94) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 625 ($7.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.63) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 996.82 ($11.99).

ASOS Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £830.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,679.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 795.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 677.77.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

