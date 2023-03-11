Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $233,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 202.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

