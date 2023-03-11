Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

AAWW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.27.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.