Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.59 million and $36,234.45 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.

Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.

On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.

Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

