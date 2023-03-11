AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

