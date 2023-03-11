Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $585.84

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.84 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 593.20 ($7.13). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 589.40 ($7.09), with a volume of 1,112,894 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.01) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.30) to GBX 635 ($7.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.30) to GBX 405 ($4.87) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.13 ($7.54).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 587.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 573.35. The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,302.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.