Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in February

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.35) to GBX 550 ($6.61) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($6.61) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 610 ($7.34) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.03) to GBX 441 ($5.30) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.29.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.