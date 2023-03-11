Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in February

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.
Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.