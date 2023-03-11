Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

