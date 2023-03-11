Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.14. The company had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.16. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.27.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

Avant Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.