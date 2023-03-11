Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9,372.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Avantor were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 5.3 %

AVTR traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,265,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,343. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.