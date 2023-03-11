AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Director Matthew C. Harris Sells 950,000 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AvidXchange Price Performance
AVDX opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.