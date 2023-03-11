AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Director Matthew C. Harris Sells 950,000 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

