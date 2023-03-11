Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 488.9% in February

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aviva Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Get Aviva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.83) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 545 ($6.55) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.43.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.