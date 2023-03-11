Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Down 6.7%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.55 and last traded at $42.62. 112,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 282,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

