B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of RILYN stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $20.30. 146,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

