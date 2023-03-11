B. Riley Trims Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Target Price to $2.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Intrusion Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 24.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,581 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.