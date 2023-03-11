Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 324.60 ($3.90). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 324.20 ($3.90), with a volume of 940,486 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.59) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.11) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.75 ($4.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

