Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Babylon to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.08.

Babylon Trading Down 18.1 %

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Babylon has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $123.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Stories

