Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $49.57 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00012913 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00431519 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.72 or 0.29167857 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,048,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.