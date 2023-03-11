BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.38

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.38 and traded as high as $44.43. BAE Systems shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 78,534 shares trading hands.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

