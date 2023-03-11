BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Friday. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

