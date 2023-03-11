BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Friday. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAIC Motor (BCCMY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.