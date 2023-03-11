Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $132.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.05.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

