Bank of America Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $18.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock worth $6,178,072 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 113,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

