Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $395,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.27. 165,330,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,968,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $242.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

