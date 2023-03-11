BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Down 6.3%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.02. 223,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 683,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BankUnited by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,519,000 after buying an additional 227,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BankUnited by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,390,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

