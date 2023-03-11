Barclays Raises Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $27.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.47. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,494,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock worth $120,213,132. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

