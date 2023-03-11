Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 26th

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 48,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

