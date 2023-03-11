Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
BSET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.
