Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

BSET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $162,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Articles

