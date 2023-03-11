Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $143.08 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $143.08 million and $733,363.46 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

