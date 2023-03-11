Berenberg Bank Boosts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,285

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,015 ($12.21) to GBX 1,285 ($15.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($11.18) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.25).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,126.50 ($13.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28,162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($13.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,010.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72,500.00%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($180,431.43). Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

