BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,701.87

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,701.87 ($32.49) and traded as low as GBX 447 ($5.38). BH Macro shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.47), with a volume of 714,220 shares traded.

BH Macro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,542.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,921.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,700.00 and a beta of -0.19.

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

