Biconomy (BICO) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $154.03 million and $3.98 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

