Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,170.45

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.45 ($14.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,189 ($14.30). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.07), with a volume of 218,496 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,435 ($17.26).
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,215.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,169.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.
Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend
About Big Yellow Group
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.