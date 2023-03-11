Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,170.45

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.45 ($14.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,189 ($14.30). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.07), with a volume of 218,496 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,435 ($17.26).

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,215.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,169.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

About Big Yellow Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 22.30 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,788.62%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

