Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $499.91 and last traded at $499.75. Approximately 31,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 168,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.14.

Several analysts have commented on BIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

