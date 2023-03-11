Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €42.50 ($45.21) and last traded at €42.70 ($45.43). 1,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.80 ($45.53).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The firm has a market cap of $845.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.69 and its 200-day moving average is €42.58.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.