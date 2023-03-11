BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 15.9 %

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

