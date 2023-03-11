BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

