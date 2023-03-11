Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

