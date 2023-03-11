Bitkub Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $664,838.01 (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00007852 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $154.19 million and $664,838.01 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001835 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00429281 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.15 or 0.29016564 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.
About Bitkub Coin
Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed
Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain
infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable
platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized
applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure
at near-to-zero costs.”
Bitkub Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
