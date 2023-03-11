BitShares (BTS) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. BitShares has a market cap of $29.77 million and $1.39 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006285 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004102 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

