BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.77-$3.77 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BJ opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

