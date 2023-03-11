BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.77-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

