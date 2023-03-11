BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.77-$3.77 EPS.

BJ stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

