BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.77-$3.77 EPS.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance
BJ stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.